WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.

Walhalla Police said they arrested 37-year-old Lakeisha McLendon, of Hartwell, Georgia, Wednesday evening in connection with the death of 43-year-old Terrance Boyd.

Boyd was stabbed to death outside a home on Moore Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said they gathered information which determined that McLendon was responsible for Boyd’s death and will be charged with murder.

“I am pleased that we were able to quickly bring the person responsible for Mr. Boyd’s death to be held accountable for their actions,” said Walhalla Police Chief Tim Rice.

Walhalla Police said they were assisted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Hartwell Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol.

McLendon is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.