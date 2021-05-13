Arrest made in death of man on S. Washington Ave. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found early Wednesday morning lying near a Greenville County road.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 58-year-old Noel Martin was found on the side of the road near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and South Florida Avenue around 5:00am.

Deputies said Martin had cut on the back of his neck.

Investigators have arrested and charged 66-year-old Woodrow Wilson Williams with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators learned that the two had been sitting in a vehicle together and Williams attacked Martin with a sharp weapon.

Investigators said the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Williams was taken into custody Thursday evening near West Parker Road and is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.