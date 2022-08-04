GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said shot and killed another man in front of a Greenwood home in June.

Greenwood Police said 23-year-old Quintavious Devonta Johnson was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with murder in the case.

The shooting happened in front of a home on Florida Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on June 19.

Police said they found a man lying in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 42-year-old Darris Brooks, died from his injuries at the hospital a short time later.

Investigators said they were able to make an arrest after someone came forward with information they knew about the case, despite little evidence at the crime scene.

“Our detectives always work extremely hard for the citizens, and we are glad to be able to give Mr. Brooks’ family a little closure,” said Chief TJ Chaudoin in a statement.

Johnson will be arraigned Friday.

Police said that while an arrest has been made, their investigation is still ongoing.