LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened on Feb. 24.

7NEWS previously reported that deputies responded near Leaman Street and Lisbon Road in reference to a shooting incident that left one dead.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyquevius Breshaud Parks, of Cross Hill.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jahmez Wayvon Lindsay on Tuesday.

The investigation also resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen dirt bikes and ATVs.

Lindsay was charged with: