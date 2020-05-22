Arrest made in May 13 shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a May 13 shooting in Greenville County.

The shooting happened at a home on Reeves Avenue around 9:00pm on May 13.

Deputies said a visitor at the home reportedly got upset and shot a woman at least once.

Investigators arrested 50-year-old Marvin Blackburn in Greenwood Thursday evening.

Blackburn is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

The victim from the shooting remains in the hospital in critical condition.

