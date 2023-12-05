GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they said fired shots at another driver during a fit of road rage in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Torrey De Quan De Trell Jamison-Allen turned himself in Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said the shooting happened around noon Sunday in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Woodruff Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting resulted from road rage over an alleged improper lane change.

Both the victim and the Jamison-Allen stopped their vehicles at the Dollar Tree, deputies said.

Deputies said the two got out of their vehicles and exchanged words before Jamison-Allen fired multiple shots at the victim.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Jamison-Allen is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.