Arrest made in shooting on Amherst Dr. in Spartanburg

Rishard Lewis Geter

Rishard Lewis Geter (From: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Amherst Drive on November 1.

Police say 34-year-old Rishard Lewis Geter has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 5:00pm along Amherst Drive.

Witnesses told police that there was an argument between several people before the shooting and that several vehicles left the scene.

The victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jason Rashaun Eison, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Investigators say they were able to charge Geter based on tips and interviews.

Spartanburg Police say the investigation is still open and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

