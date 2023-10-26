HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A teenager has been arrested in connection with a Hart County shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nancy Hart School Road.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a large gathering of people where two people were found with gunshot wounds. A third victim was later discovered to have left the scene for the hospital before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office said a man and woman were treated for their injuries at AnMed Medical Center in Anderson and later released.

The third victim was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital by helicopter for her injuries. She remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies, along with the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, made an arrest in the case during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 172 and Bio Church Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrested Tyler Avant Carter, 19, of Hartwell, in connection to the shooting.

He was charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.