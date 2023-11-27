OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man has been charged as part of an investigation into thefts from four storage containers earlier this year.

Roger Laquerrius Neal, 34, was arrested Sunday morning on four charges each of second degree burglary and malicious injury to property as well as two counts of grand larceny.

He was also served an arrest warrant on charges of grand larceny in connection with an investigation by the Seneca Police Department.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, in June of this year deputies were called to a storage unit business on Toccoa Highway for reports of a burglary. At the business they found four separate storage units had been broken into more than a week before.

Neal is the second person arrested in connection with the break in. In September, Bradley Alexander Cleveland, 25, was arrested in connection with the break ins.

The two men are charged with stealing tools out of one storage unit, as well as electronics and jewelry from another.

Neal was still in the Oconee County Detention Center on Monday with a $287,500 bond.