Art installation in downtown Greenville sees growing complaints

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – There have been a growing number of complaints about an art installation in downtown Greenville.

Greenville County council member Joe Dill said that he has received a number of complaints about the “Wings of the City” exhibit.

The complaints have come from members of the community and council members over the nudity of the sculptures.

An online petition calling for the removal of the sculptures has more than 800 signatures, as of Monday night.

The county’s Finance Committee voted Monday to redirect a $7,500 grant which was originally intended for the Hispanic Alliance to promote the exhibit. That money will now go to Artisphere, instead.

The Wings of the City exhibit, consisting of nine bronze sculptures by artist Jorge Marín, has been on display in downtown Greenville since early April.

The exhibit is scheduled to stay in the city until October.