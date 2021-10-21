Arthrex expanding operations in Anderson Co., to bring 500 new jobs

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Arthrex, an orthopedic technology innovator, announced Thursday plans to invest more than $100 million dollars and create 500 new jobs in Anderson County.

Arthrex is located at 130 Arthrex Drive in Pendleton. This new expansion will add a second manufacturing facility and an Electron-beam (E-beam) and X-ray sterilizations facility.

“This investment will help Arthrex better support the growth and development of new and innovative products that help surgeons treat their patients better, Andy Owen, Vice President of Manufacturing said. “Arthrex has been committed to manufacturing quality products in the United States, and this represents that continued commitment.”

Founded in 1981, Arthrex is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing and medical education.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “I congratulate Arthrex on this more than $100 million investment in our state. The 500 new jobs this expansion is generating will make a big difference in Anderson County, and we look forward to watching this great company continue to thrive here for years to come.”

Anyone interested in working at Arthrex can visit the company’s careers webpage here.