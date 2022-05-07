GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Artists participating in the 2022 Artisphere festival were judged by jurors Friday. A resident of Greenville, North Carolina was awarded the highest honor in the competition.

The 18th annual Artisphere festival features 135 artists from across the country selected from 828 submissions from 28 states. The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$18,000 was distributed to winning artists, according to a press release from the event.

“Thank you for sharing your incredible talents and helping make Artisphere a success,” said Chris Fincher, regional vice president for TD Bank, in the press release.

This year’s Best in Show winner was Rey Alfonso (Painting/Oil) of Greenville, NC. He was awarded $5,000.

Artisphere 2022, Best in Show winner, Rey Alfonso (Courtesy: Artisphere)

2D Artist, 1st place went to William Kwamena Poh (Painting/Watercolor) of Savannah, GA.

2D Artist, 2nd place was awarded to Marina Terauds (Printmaking) of North Branch, MI.

The 3D Artist, 1st place award went to Michele Friedman (Jewelry/Semi-Precious) of Chicago, IL.

3D Artist, 2nd place went to Libby Mitchell (Fiber) of Greenville, SC.

Four Awards of Excellence were also distributed to Jerry Maxey (Fiber) of Piedmont, SC, Kent Ambler (Printmaking) of Greenville, SC, Joan Rasmussen (Mixed Media 3D) of Roxboro, NC, and Jennifer Ivory (Mixed Media 3D) of Corvallis, OR.

2022 award winners are granted automatic acceptance to the 2023 show. In addition to awards distributed on “Artist Row,” Artisphere distributed an additional $3,000 in awards to winners of the Artists of the Upstate Juried Exhibition as well as the Culinary Arts Café.

This year’s Artist of the Upstate, Best In Show was Caroline Myers.

2nd place was awarded to Kevin Clinton.

3rd place to Joe Hiltabidel.

Award of Excellence to Jennifer Bedenbaugh.

Chef Instructor, Michael Granata of the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas at Greenville Technical

College was invited to judge Best in Show for the Wells Fargo Culinary Arts Café. He tested

dishes selected for competition by all five participating restaurants: The Burrow, Persis Indian Grill,

Barberitos, The Greenville County Schools Culinary Institute, and Society Sandwich Bar and

Social Club, which was chosen as the Best in Show and awarded $500.