SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Artists Guild of Spartanburg is set to showcase local art in Spartanburg at several upcoming events.
The events provide a great opportunity to support local businesses and the arts while also having an opportunity to purchase unique gifts.
Upcoming Events
- Third Thursday: November 17 & December 15
- A monthly event where local artists display their work during the Artwalk downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- No commissions or fees to buy an artist’s work
- Member Show: December 1
- Come see the members of the guild show off their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Located at the Chapman Cultural Center (200 E. St. John Street)
- Holiday Market: December 10
- Held at the Chapman Cultural Center
Visit the guild website here for more information about an upcoming holiday show where you can ask artists to complete a personal work of art for your loved one.
The artists guild is accepting sponsors and has opening spots for members.
Artists showcased on 7NEWS:
- Mary Verrandeaux (www.maryverrandeaux.com)
- “My art represented my ability to be creative, diverse, and experimental. From children’s book illustrations to photorealistic portraits, landscape paintings or fused glass, I am constantly experimenting and pushing my art to the next level.”
- Contact Mary by email at maryverrandeaux@gmail.com or by phone at 352-266-7885
- Gayle Caregnato
- Acrylic, oils on canvas. Painting mostly still-life influenced by oriental wood block prints, rich colors and nature.
- Member of the Tryon Painters and Sculptors as well as Art League of Henderson County and the Artists Guild of Spartanburg
- Contact Gayle by email at gcaregnato@hotmail.com
- Tom Zumbach
- “Tom lived in the Milwaukee area of Wisconsin until 1996 when he moved to Greer SC. He had started a career in woodturning and furniture building part-time. After his move to South Carolina, he pursued his new career full-time traveling to art shows from Michigan to Miami. Several years ago, he took up fusing glass and is now pursuing this new journey with color, texture and lighting.” zartglass.org zumbacht41@gmail.com
- A.C. Burns Ceramic
- “Austin “A.C.” Burns is a Georgia native now residing in the upstate. A visual artist whose primary medium is clay, he produces both functional pottery and fine art pieces.”
- Interesting accomplishments: “Teaches classes at the Spartanburg Art Museum. Incorporates multiple disciplines into his work, including painting, drawing and printmaking.”
- Contact A.C. Burns by email at info@acburnsstudio.com