SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Artists Guild of Spartanburg is set to showcase local art in Spartanburg at several upcoming events.

The events provide a great opportunity to support local businesses and the arts while also having an opportunity to purchase unique gifts.

Upcoming Events

Third Thursday: November 17 & December 15 A monthly event where local artists display their work during the Artwalk downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No commissions or fees to buy an artist’s work

Member Show: December 1 Come see the members of the guild show off their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the Chapman Cultural Center (200 E. St. John Street)

Holiday Market: December 10 Held at the Chapman Cultural Center



Visit the guild website here for more information about an upcoming holiday show where you can ask artists to complete a personal work of art for your loved one.

The artists guild is accepting sponsors and has opening spots for members.

Artists showcased on 7NEWS: