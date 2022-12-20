SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you or someone you know is in need of a warm place to stay during the cold nights, there are resources available.

With the air growing colder, not everyone has a warm bed to sleep in at night.

Spartanburg City officials said Miracle Hill opened their emergency cold weather shelters. They said it’s open to everyone, including people experiencing homelessness and those who don’t have any sources of heat.

“Our partners at Miracle Hill, they open their cold weather shelter anytime the temperature dips below 40, which it won’t get above 40 much this weekend,” said Chris George.

If the white flag is raised, Miracle Hill’s emergency cold shelters are open.

Chris George, with the City of Spartanburg, said they see the shelter get fuller as it gets colder.

“It’s definitely something that you see at Miracle Hill and other places is, when that need arises, more people are likely to show up in need of that service,” he said.

Along with warmth, George said people also get a hot meal. If the shelters reach a full-house, the city has a back-up plan.

“In that case, we would work with the folks at Miracle Hill, find out who’s in need,” said George. “Work with partners to figure out a spot, open up what we need to open up.”

As for when they open more shelters, George said they follow the county’s lead.

“We follow Spartanburg County Emergency Management and whatever their guidelines are, we just provide support in the city,” he said.

Spartanburg County officials say the request for additional shelters and spaces comes from Miracle Hill or other community partners.

George said everyone’s goal is to get people out of the cold.

For anyone struggling to pay their heat bill, George said the United Way has programs dedicated to help. Click here for more on those programs.