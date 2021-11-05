Asheville bank robbed, police searching for suspect

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a person who robbed the Mountain Credit Union Friday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the bank on Haywood Street.

(From: Asheville Police Department)

Officers said the man demanded money and then ran out with cash before getting into a white SUV.

The man was tall with a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.