ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Asheville Police Department have charged two suspects with a shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Officers are asking the public for help in finding the two suspects. According to officers, the shooting happened in the area of New Leicester Highway.

Investigators charged Christian Tavian Drane, 24, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Drane is described as a black male, 24 years old, 6’03”, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators also charged Adrian Micheal Watts, 30, with possession of a firearm by a felon. Watts is described as a black male, 30 years old, 6’01”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His tattoos include “ ALYSSA” on his left forearm, “ADRIAN” on his right forearm, and “ VERONICA” on his right neck.

Detectives are asking if you have any information about their whereabouts to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.