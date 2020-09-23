Asheville City Council passes amendment to reallocate $770K from police dept. budget

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City Council passed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget Tuesday evening.

The amendment will reallocate and reinvest $770,000 from the Asheville Police Department budget. According to the FY21 Proposed Budget on city’s website, the police department had a budget of $30,057,325.

The funds come from the following positions:

4 Animal Control positions (reassigned to DSD) – $220,000

1 Assistant to the Chief position (funding reassigned to CAPE; individual moving into another position) – $110,000

2 Park Warden positions (1 position reassigned to Parks and Recreation and 1 vacant position to a partner agency) – $90,000

6 Telecommunicator positions (all currently vacant; funding being reassigned to ITS and Development Services Department) – $300,000

Salary savings from sworn police officer positions (resignations between July and September – one-time payment to partner organizations)

The funds would be used over the remaining nine months of the fiscal year.

Focus areas for the funds:

Nuisance Response Animal Control and Noise Ordinance enforcement move to Development Services Department



Data Management and Transparency Position(s) in the IT department One time payment for internet connection in Housing Authority



Community Engagement and Outreach Additional position(s) in the Communications and Public Engagement office Additional position in Parks and Recreation



Homeless Outreach Additional support for homeless outreach and referral services



Councilmembers said these changes are just the beginning. The council plans to continue to reimage public safety in Asheville.

The following recommendations were made for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget: