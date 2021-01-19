Asheville City Hall, Harah’s Cherokee Center Asheville to remember, honor lives lost to COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville will join with cities and towns across the country Tuesday night to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

City officials said “The Presidential Inaugural Committee has invited cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

The exterior lights at City Hall and Harah’s Cherokee Center Asheville will glow in an amber color, and City Hall will ring bells, city officials said.

More than 399,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.