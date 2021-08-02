Asheville City Schools to require students, staff to wear masks

Students wear masks in class during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools announced that the district will require all students and staff to wear face coverings.

Masks will be required inside schools regardless of vaccination status. The requirement includes all students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

Students will also be required to wear face coverings on school buses.

According to Asheville City Schools, students and staff will not have to wear face coverings when outside. However, student-athletes will be required to wear face coverings while not “actively engaged in rigorous physical activity” regardless of whether the event is inside or outside.

The Asheville City Board of Education voted unanimously to require masks at their meeting Monday evening.

The school year begins August 23.