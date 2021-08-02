Asheville City Schools to require students, staff to wear masks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students wear masks in class during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools announced that the district will require all students and staff to wear face coverings.

Masks will be required inside schools regardless of vaccination status. The requirement includes all students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

Students will also be required to wear face coverings on school buses.

According to Asheville City Schools, students and staff will not have to wear face coverings when outside. However, student-athletes will be required to wear face coverings while not “actively engaged in rigorous physical activity” regardless of whether the event is inside or outside.

The Asheville City Board of Education voted unanimously to require masks at their meeting Monday evening.

The school year begins August 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store