Asheville City Schools votes to rename Vance Elementary

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Vance Elementary School has officially been renamed Lucy S. Herring Elementary School, according to Asheville City Schools.

The Asheville City Board of Education voted unanimously Monday on the new name.

The name change process began in June 2020 as the district worked to move away from having a school named after a slave owner – Zebulon Vance.

“His stance on racial equity did not match the current beliefs and feelings of our Vance students, staff, families and community,” the district stated in June.

Lucy Herring spent 35 years as an educator in the Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools, the district said.

Herring was a teacher in Swannanoa and at Asheville’s Hill Street Elementary and Stephens Lee High School.

The district said Herring later became principal at Mountain Street Elementary, a school which was renamed in her honor before closing in 1967.

Herring was among five black women originally recommended to the Board of Education for the school name including Christine Avery, Gladys Pierce Forney, Elynora M. Foster, and Florence Green.

A task force for the city of Asheville and Buncombe County recently voted to remove a monument to Zebulon Vance from a downtown park.