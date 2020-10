ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department officials said crews responded to a gas leak on Market Street.

Firefighters said crews responded to the 17 block of Market Street. Crew located the source of the leak in Langren Alley between Broadway Street and Market Street.

Batt 1 units are on the scene of a gas leak at the 17 block of Market St. – Market St. is shut down at this time. Crews have located the source in Langren Alley between Broadway and Market. No reported injuries at this time. #avlnews pic.twitter.com/jPXDjCMISr — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) October 13, 2020

No injuries have been reported.