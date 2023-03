UPDATE:(3/8)- The Asheville Fire Department said that the missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Fire Department said that they are looking for an 11-year-old boy that is missing.

The young boy is described as a white male approximatekay120 pounds wearing a red shirt and black pants. The boy was last seen near Airport Rd.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately.