Asheville gun fight damages vehicle, possibly injuring person, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville gun fight damaged a vehicle and possibly injured a person early Tuesday morning.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded at 12:04 a.m. to Granada Street after receving multiple call reporting the soound of gunshots.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located three shell casings in the area.

According to the police department, investigators believe two people fired their weapons at each other and that one person appears to have suffered a gunshot wound and left the scene before police arrived. A vehicle was damaged by bullets. 

Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

