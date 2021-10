ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Humane Society will host a fee-waived adoption Thursday through Sunday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Asheville Humane Society located at 14 Forever Friend Lane.

Humane Society officials said they want to place as many animals in loving homes as possible.

This event is part of the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program.