ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have arrested a man accused of having more than 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

71-year-old Dennis Joe Voss was arrested and charged with five counts of second degree child exploitation.

Investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to Asheville Police, officers and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation uncovered information that Voss was using a file-sharing service to share child sexual abuse material.

Forensic computer analysis found more than 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material following a search of Voss’s South Asheville apartment, police said.

Voss was arrested on June 8 and was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on $100,000 bond.