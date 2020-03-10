Asheville man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
William Todd Murell (From: Asheville Police Department)

William Todd Murell (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted two women.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 54-year-old William Todd Murell has been charged with first degree Forcible Rape, first degree Sex Offense, two counts of first degree Kidnapping, and Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there are people in the community who could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store