Asheville man arrested, accused of killing father

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bobby Kirkpatrick (From: Buncombe Co. Detention Facility)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville man has been charged with the death of his father last May.

The Asheville Police Department said 33-year-old Bobby Bruce Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged with first degree Murder.

Kirkpatrick is accused of killing his father, 65-year-old Robert Kirkpatrick, on May 25, 2021.

Officers said they responded to a home on Sweeten Creek Road for a domestic disturbance when they found Robert Kirkpatrick dead.

The State Medical Examiner later determined that Robert Kirkpatrick died by mechanical asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide.

Bobby Kirkpatrick is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store