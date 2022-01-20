Asheville man arrested, accused of killing father

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville man has been charged with the death of his father last May.

The Asheville Police Department said 33-year-old Bobby Bruce Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged with first degree Murder.

Kirkpatrick is accused of killing his father, 65-year-old Robert Kirkpatrick, on May 25, 2021.

Officers said they responded to a home on Sweeten Creek Road for a domestic disturbance when they found Robert Kirkpatrick dead.

The State Medical Examiner later determined that Robert Kirkpatrick died by mechanical asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide.

Bobby Kirkpatrick is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.