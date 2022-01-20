Asheville man arrested for trafficking drugs, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged Wednesday for trafficking drugs.

According to the department, police went to investigate reports of gun violence in Hillcrest Apartments when they arrested a man who was a felon in possession of a pistol along with suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and MDMA (Ecstasy).

Asheville Police charged Robert Louis Boseman, 33, of Asheville, with the following:

  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • trafficking in fentanyl by transport
  • trafficking in fentanyl by possession
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II (2 counts)
  • felony possession of schedule II
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

During the arrest, officers seized a 9mm pistol, 5.85 grams of fentanyl, 2.34 grams of crack cocaine and 7 ecstasy pills.

Boseman was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store