Asheville man arrested for trafficking drugs, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged Wednesday for trafficking drugs.

According to the department, police went to investigate reports of gun violence in Hillcrest Apartments when they arrested a man who was a felon in possession of a pistol along with suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and MDMA (Ecstasy).

Asheville Police charged Robert Louis Boseman, 33, of Asheville, with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

trafficking in fentanyl by transport

trafficking in fentanyl by possession

possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II (2 counts)

felony possession of schedule II

possession of drug paraphernalia

During the arrest, officers seized a 9mm pistol, 5.85 grams of fentanyl, 2.34 grams of crack cocaine and 7 ecstasy pills.

Boseman was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.