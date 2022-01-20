Asheville man arrested for trafficking drugs, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged Wednesday for trafficking drugs.
According to the department, police went to investigate reports of gun violence in Hillcrest Apartments when they arrested a man who was a felon in possession of a pistol along with suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and MDMA (Ecstasy).
Asheville Police charged Robert Louis Boseman, 33, of Asheville, with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- trafficking in fentanyl by transport
- trafficking in fentanyl by possession
- possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II (2 counts)
- felony possession of schedule II
- possession of drug paraphernalia
During the arrest, officers seized a 9mm pistol, 5.85 grams of fentanyl, 2.34 grams of crack cocaine and 7 ecstasy pills.
Boseman was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.