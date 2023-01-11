ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday while conducting crime prevention measures as a result of the recent spike in shootings.

During the arrest, officers found guns, extended magazines, and drugs. A juvenile was also involved. Officers arrested Remy Rasheen Staley in Asheville.

Staley was charged with the following:

carrying a concealed gun

felony possession of schedule

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule

possession with intent to sell or deliver scheduled a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers said that they seized the following:

radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol (.223 cal)

hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun (12 ga.)

glock 19X w/ extended magazine (9mm)

96.17 grams of marijuana

Staley was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond. If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.