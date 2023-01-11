ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday while conducting crime prevention measures as a result of the recent spike in shootings.
During the arrest, officers found guns, extended magazines, and drugs. A juvenile was also involved. Officers arrested Remy Rasheen Staley in Asheville.
Staley was charged with the following:
- carrying a concealed gun
- felony possession of schedule
- possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule
- possession with intent to sell or deliver scheduled a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Officers said that they seized the following:
- radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol (.223 cal)
- hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun (12 ga.)
- glock 19X w/ extended magazine (9mm)
- 96.17 grams of marijuana
Staley was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond. If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.