Asheville man faces additional child sex crime charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a man faces additional child sex crime charges Friday.
We previously reported that Coleton Lynn Sprinkle, 22, was charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor in July.
The Asheville Police Department and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office uncovered more information during their continued investigation regarding additional juvenile sexual assault victims of Sprinkle’s.
Both agencies opened separate but related investigations and were able to bring forth the following additional charges against Sprinkle:
- statutory sex offense with a child
- statutory rape of child
- third degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- first degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- first degree kidnapping (two counts)
- indecent liberties
- abduction of children
- contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Sprinkle is currently in the Buncombe County Jail being held on a $600,000 secure bond.