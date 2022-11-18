ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.

According to Asheville Police Department, Deveron Angelo Roberts, 25, of Asheville, was charged with first-degree murder

Officers said that Roberts is accused of shooting 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings on January 13, 2020.

Police responded to Fayetteville Street for a report of shots fired and found Eddings who had died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers were able to arrest Roberts after an hours-long standoff at a neighboring home.

Roberts was sentenced to life in prison without parole.