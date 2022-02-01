Asheville man wins a third of the NC Cash 5 jackpot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man bought a $1 North Carolina Cash 5 ticket and won $264,419.

He bought his ticket from the Stop & Go on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said. His ticket matched all five numbers in Jan. 25 Cash 5 drawing.

He became one of three players to match all five numbers in the drawing so the $793,257 jackpot was split three ways, according to officials. The other two winning tickets came from Cumberland County. One ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Rosehill Road in Fayetteville and the other came from the Shop N Save on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.

The numbers were 3-11-22-25-33 and the double play numbers were 5-13-18-26-27.

N.C. Education Lottery said he claimed his prize Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $187,764.