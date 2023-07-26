ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting after multiple shots were fired into a home on Tuesday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Deaverview Road around 10:37 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found damage from the gunshots to a window and interior wall. Five shell casings were also found.

At the time of the shooting, four residents were inside the home, 3 of which were children. No injuries were reported.

Officers said the suspect was no longer on the scene when they arrived.

APD investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information about this shooting. Please contact APD at (864) 252-1110.