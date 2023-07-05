ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking two burglars who broke into a home on Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to a residential alarm on London Road around 2:46 a.m. on July 2.

The suspects were not located in the area.

They are believed to be driving a late 90’s model passenger van.

APD Detectives are continuing their investigation and encourage anyone who may know the identity of the suspects or have information about this case to call 828-252-1110.