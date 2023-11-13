ASHEVILLE. N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying an armed robber who robbed a man at gunpoint on November 6.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 640 block of Patton Avenue around 7:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed robbery.

Officers said the victim told police after pumping gas and attempting to get back into his vehicle, a man appeared in his doorway preventing him from closing the door was holding a large knife to his neck and demanding his wallet.

The suspect took the man’s wallet and fled on foot towards the Jackson’s curve.

Officers searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a tall, slender Black male wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating this case and are asking the public for any information they might have.

If you have information about this robbery or know the person’s identity, please send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.