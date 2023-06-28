ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A local pizzeria will be closing its doors after serving the community for three and a half years in West Asheville.

The Grata Pizzeria has announced that they will be shutting the restaurant down on July 9th.

The restaurant issued the following statement about the closing:

We regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing Grata Pizzeria on July 9th, 2023. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve you our delicious pizzas for the past 3.5 years, and appreciate all the support we have received from the Asheville Community! While we had initially planned to take over the space at 1050 Haywood Road from UpCountry Brewing, unfortunately we have seen a drastic decline in sales over the past few months and quickly realized that staying open as a stand alone restaurant was not a financially viable option, which led us to make this difficult decision. Grata Pizzeria

The restaurant states a decline in sales as the reason for the closure.

The restaurant will operate as normal up until the closure date with the schedule down below:

Tuesday-Thursday (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Friday-Saturday (12 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday (12 p.m.-9 p.m.)

The restaurant will host a grand closing party featuring “everything must go” prices on July 9th.