ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in West Asheville after officers found him in possession of a “trafficking amount” of cocaine.

The Asheville Police Department initially responded to a report that two men were intoxicated and holding guns near the 770 block of Haywood Road around 11:10 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found suspect Timothy Austin Dolly in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to reports.

According to the APD, Dolly was found to be in possession of what is described as a trafficking amount of cocaine and a semi-automatic handgun. He was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine by transport

Felony PWIMSD cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling or vehicle CS

Officers also seized 246.29 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, an FN 510 MDR 10mm pistol and .45 and 10 mm ammunition.

Dolly was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

During the investigation, officers learned another male left the scene prior to their arrival but was not in possession of a gun.