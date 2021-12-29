Asheville Police arrest man for March 2020 stabbing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing that happened in March of last year.

Asheville Police said 32-year-old William Spencer Lovegrove, of Ridgecrest, N.C. was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

He faces the following charges:

1st Degree Kidnapping

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Terrorize

Resist/Delay/Obstruct

Habitual Felon

Pretrial Release Violations (Two counts)

Lovegrove is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $172,500 bond.