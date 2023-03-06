ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they arrested a man after he robbed and assaulted an elderly man at his own home.

Officers said that they responded to the 160 block of South French Broad to investigate the report of an assault around 8:43 a.m. on Feb. 28th.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found an elderly man inside the home who was suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.

According to officers, the victim told officers that Luke Karrick, 38, came to his home early that morning, stating he was involved in a car crash and needed medical treatment.

The victim let Karrick inside to help. As the victim was trying to help, Karrick assaulted and robbed the victim, then ran away shortly after.

Later on that morning, officers said that they responded to a report of an assault in progress at Mission Hospital in which a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Emergency Medical Technician told officers they were assaulted while trying to treat a man experiencing fentanyl withdrawal, later identified as Luke Karrick. Karrick was arrested and charged in both incidents with the following:

assault with serious bodily injury

attempted common law robbery

assault physical injury emergency person

assault physical injury law enforcement officer

injury to personal property

injury to real property

Karrick was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and was given a $35,000 bond issued by the magistrate.