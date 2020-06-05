Live Now
Asheville Police chief releases video apology after destruction of medic tent

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Chief David Zack released a video apology Thursday following the destruction of a medic tent by officers during a protest Tuesday.

Water, food, and medical supplies were destroyed by officers after a city-wide curfew went into effect.

Zack said the matter had “deeply affected our community, embarrassed our city and our department.”

In the video, Zack also acknowledged the affect the incident had on workers at the medic table including one worker who told officers that it will “forever impact her trust in law enforcement.”

Chief Zack had previously released a statement Wednesday explaining what had happened and why the supplies were destroyed.

In the video, Zack also apologized for that statement saying, “yesterday’s statement was inadequate in addressing your concern.”

