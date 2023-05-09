ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where occupied dwellings were hit Sunday.

According to the police department, the first incident occurred near the 35 block of Huffman Road shortly after 3 a.m.

A resident in the area informed officers that she woke up and found damage from several bullet holes in her home.

As officers searched the area, additional damage was located to the unit above. Both units were occupied at the time but no one was injured.

Investigators suspect this to be a drive-by shooting.

The police department said the second incident occurred shortly after around 4:19 a.m. at an apartment complex on Future Drive.

When officers arrived, they located property damage to the outside and inside of an apartment that was occupied at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

As officers searched the area and located three shell casings.

Surveillance footage showed three unknown suspects in pants and hoodies shooting into the apartment, then leaving the area on foot toward Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application.