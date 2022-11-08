ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators.

APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 9 shell casings near Ralph and Ora Street.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.