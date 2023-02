Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating after finding two people dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said that they responded to Lee Garden Apartments at 4:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two people that were dead with gunshot wounds.

Deputies are actively investigating and are also asking if anyone has any information about this case to contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

