ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a pair of Sunday morning gun discharges in the city, one of which led to property damage.

According to the police department, there were two gun discharges in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first came around 1:58 a.m. in the area of Church Street and Paton Avenue. Officers in those areas reported hearing multiple gunshots.

A walkthrough of the area did not reveal any injured people or damaged property, but police recovered more than 30 shell casings of varying calibers.

A second incident occurred around 4:04 a.m. Officers were called to the 1060 block of West Chapel Road in reference to someone finding a bullet hole inside their home.

The police department is asking for help in investigating these incidents.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.