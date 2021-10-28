Asheville Police investigating school threats circulating on social media

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said they are actively investigating the origins and credibility of a social media rumor sent by text messages Wednesday about a potential threat to Asheville Highschool/SILSA campus.

According to the police department, this type of message has been running rampant through social media and has circulated in multiple school districts across the country.

Although police said there is no credible information that the event way occur, there will be an increased police presence on the campus for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110