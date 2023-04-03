ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a non-life threatening shooting that occurred in Asheville on Sunday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on Future Drive in Asheville around 10:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the apartment who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to text TIP2APD to 847411 for an anonymous tip. You can also use the Asheville PD app or call (828) 252-1110.