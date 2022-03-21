ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police are looking for a Texas man who is wanted for 10 open arrest warrants.

Asheville Police Department said Brandon James Graham, 31, is wanted on open arrest warrants including larceny and breaking and entering.

Police said Graham is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The police department said Graham is known to be in the downtown area or around South Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department,