Asheville Police need help identifying man seen with woman before her death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department need help identifying and locating a man detectives said was seen with a woman before her death.

We previously reported Kimberly Michelle Randall, 49, was found dead inside of a vacant building located at 675 Patton Ave on Oct. 27.

Detectives from the police department said foul play was involved in Randall’s death.

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

Police said the man could possibly have information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.