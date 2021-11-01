Asheville Police need help identifying seriously injured man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Ashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian who was critically injured when a car hit him Saturday.

Police responded at 7:16 a.m. to the 2300 block of Hendersonville Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the police department, a vehicle traveling south on Hendersonville Road hit a man who was walking in a southbound lane of traffic.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officers have been unable to identify the man who is possibly Hispanic. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

