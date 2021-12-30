Asheville Police need help locating wanted man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need the public’s help in locating a wanted man Thursday evening.

The Asheville Police Department Jared Maurice Hatch of Los Cruces, New Mexico by way of Fletcher.

Jared Hatch (Source: Asheville Police Department)

According to police, Hatch is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, and four probation violations.

Hatch is described as a 38-year-old man 5’10” and weight 150 pounds. Hatch had brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said his tattoos include a bird on his right calf and a gun on his left shin, the name “Jayda” on his right forearm, and the name “Karrin” on his upper right arm.

If anyone sees Hatch exercise caution, he is known to be armed.

Anyone with information about Hatch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)-252-1110.